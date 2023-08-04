 Mumbai News: Nariman Point Churchgate Citizens Association Objects to LED Bus Stops on Marine Drive Promenade
The Association has pointed out that the new bus stops are occupying huge footpath space

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, August 04, 2023, 12:54 AM IST
A BEST bus stop | representative pic

Mumbai: The Nariman Point Churchgate Citizens Association (NPCCA) has objected to LED bus stops being installed on the Marine Drive promenade. Atul Kumar, the Association president, has written a letter to the BEST general manager, stating that the promenade is a part of the core Marine Drive heritage precinct and also falls within the core of the UNESCO Victorian Gothic and Art Deco ensembles of Mumbai.

Kumar noted, "The art deco buildings along the promenade were built by some of the first Indian architects practicing in Independent India, and their design principles for the heritage buildings in the immediate surrounding area should be adopted so that it honors and does not take away from the overall setting of the precinct. We also hope that there will be no commercial advertising on these facilities as the Marine Drive promenade has been kept free of this for decades. We urge BEST to consider the importance of the heritage precinct area while designing any new facilities."

New bus stops occupying huge footpath space

The Association pointed out that the new bus stops are occupying a huge footpath space that severely hinders pedestrian movement, are significantly larger than the earlier format, and have extremely high-density LED advertising that disturbs local residents.

Additionally, the association has drawn BEST's attention to High Court PIL (L) No. 96 of 2015, stating that a committee consisting of the Municipal Commissioner, MCGM, Police Commissioner, and the chairman of the Heritage Conservation Committee should review any application or proposal for any activity at the promenade.

