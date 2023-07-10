Mumbai News: BMC To Enhance Safety At Marine Drive With Barricades, Railings Worth ₹61.77 Lakhs

The BMC will fix barricades and railings on the divider at Marine Drive, from the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) to Princess Street flyover. The barricades will restrict pedestrians from unauthorized crossings and also increase the aesthetic value of the central median, claims the civic official. The estimated cost of the project is ₹61.77 lakhs.

Unregulated Crossing and Safety Concerns on Marine Drive

Marine Drive, popularly known as the Queen's Necklace, is a prominent promenade in south Mumbai. This famous iconic spot is crowded by tourists and citizens daily. However, the height of the dividers in the area is not sufficient, which has led to unauthorized crossing and poses risks to pedestrians and motorists. To prevent accidents, the Senior Police Inspector of Marine Drive traffic division and the Federation of Churchgate residents requested the BMC to fix railings on the divider. The BMC has identified vulnerable spots where frequent crossing occurs and proper barricading is needed.

Read Also Mumbai: BMC to create seaside plaza at Marine Drive as part of beautification plan

"The road department fixed the pipe barricades in front of Girgaon Chowpatty in 2018, with NOC Mumbai Heritage Conservation Committee (MHCC). This experimental barricading proved to be most effective in restricting pedestrians from unauthorized crossings and also increased the aesthetic value of the central median. So it was decided to fix the M.S. railing/barrier from Madam Cama road junction (Air India Building junction) to Princess Street flyover. It will take 180 days to complete the work, but looking at its urgency, we are planning to finish barricading within three months depending upon the weather conditions," said a civic official.

Support from Authorities and Urgency for Implementation

Jaydeep More, assistant municipal commissioner of A ward, said, "We received a suggestion from the Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) to provide central barricading to avoid crossing by youngsters, which is very dangerous, and insisted on early compliance. The design for railings has been approved, and the work will start soon."

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde, recently visited Marine Drive and suggested measures for the safety of tourists, providing basic amenities, as well as beautifying the area.

Read Also Mumbai: Barriers to curb accidents on Marine Drive road