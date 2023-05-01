Mumbai: BMC to create seaside plaza at Marine Drive as part of beautification plan

Marine Drive | Swapnil Sakhare/FPJ

Mumbai: The BMC plans to create a seaside plaza with benches and public toilets at Marine Drive as part of its beautification projects to uplift the area. The plan was discussed at a meeting between civic chief Iqbal Singh Chahal and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday.

Shinde also reviewed the state’s ambitious coastal road project with his MP-son Shrikant Shinde, who too had last week proposed the revival of the Marine Drive and Fort areas.

Specific colour to art deco buildings along Marine Drive

Shinde instructed civic officials to give a specific colour to art deco buildings along Marine Drive to draw more foreign tourists. He also suggested arranging a laser show in the area. Chahal said that the civic planning department has proposed the construction of a viewing deck and a 53mt long and 5mt wide seaside plaza.

Sources said the spot is located at the extreme south of the Marine Drive promenade, across the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA), and would extend into the sea from the mainland.

Visitors will be able to enjoy the Arabian Sea unhindered. Chahal said the seating arrangement for the plaza and construction of toilets would start soon.

