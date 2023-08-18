Mumbai News: MVA Seat Sharing Formula Finalised, Says Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena UBT MP Sanjay Raut | PTI

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Sanjay Raut on Friday stated that the seat sharing formula of the MVA has been finalised and added that the seat belongs to whoever wins.

“The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has devised a new plan to successfully counter the MahaYuti under the BJP in the Lok Sabha as well as the Vidhan Sabha elections. We have decided to contest the elections as an alliance. We have also decided not to have differences over seat sharing,” Raut told the reporters while briefing them about the meeting of MVA partners at Matoshree on Thursday night.

Ready for any kind of compromise to win: Raut

"We are ready for any kind of compromise to win,” Raut said while describing the seat sharing formula further.

“MVA is strong. The alliance of Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena (UBT) will contest the polls in unison. Leaders of all the three parties have decided to not reveal differences over seat sharing and not to insist on any particular seat. We shall contest and win. The seat shall belong to whoever wins,” Raut added.

He also criticised the government for cancelling the Mumbai University senate elections and not conducting the municipal elections as well as Lok Sabha bypolls in Chandrapur and Pune. The government is afraid that Shiv Sena (UBT) will win and hence is not conducting elections, Rautsaid.

While speaking about the INDIA block meeting in the city, Raut said that the alliance has taken the challenge and organised the meeting in a state where none of the alliance members is in power. Six Chief Ministers will attend the meeting and it will be successful, he added.

