Mumbai News: ‘Mud dumped along EEH at Bhandup to destroy mangroves,' alleges BJP MLA Mihir Kotecha

BJP MLA Mihir Kotecha has raised voice against the illegal dumping of excavated mud from the construction sites along the Eastern Express Highway at Bhandup. He sought action against the people behind it.

The MLA from Mulund tweeted a video where an excavated soil truck was tilted. Kotecha claimed that heaps of mud and soil were dumped in the area to allegedly destroy mangroves.

Kotecha's tweet, “Illegal dumping of excavated mud from construction sites, destroying our mangroves on Eastern Express highway Bhandup. This is a regular activity, strong action should be taken on these contractors developers, forest officials and traffic officials who turn a blind eye to these dumpers"

Illegal dumping done to avoid royalty payment: Kotecha

Kotecha while speaking to FPJ said, “The soil is not debris, it is excavated soil and mud which is removed from the construction site and as per law developer should pay a royalty to the collector but to evade the royalty amount such kind of illegal dumping is being done. further, There are chances to destroy mangroves and reclaimed the land to make land available for illegal huts. There could be a nexus. I demand strong action in this regard.”

Assistant Commissioner of S ward Mahadev Shinde said, “The mangroves area falls under a special protection cell created by the state government and forest area. However, the soil has also been poured beside the highway. Therefore, mangroves protection rangers and our officers visited the police station and brought the incident to their notice. Now police and mangroves protection cell people will take action on the owner of the truck.”