Mumbai News: Mishap Claims 56-Year-Old Man's Life In Miscalculated Bus Stop Decision

Mumbai: A 56-year-old man from Navi Mumbai died in a road accident late Monday night when he was returning home from Mulund in a bus. Udaykanth Nayak deboarded the bus at the wrong stop minutes before he was killed by two unknown four-wheelers.

Nayak, on Monday morning, called his elder brother Chandrakanth informing him that he was feeling unwell and that he had applied for sick leave at his workplace. “He also wanted to meet one of his close friends who lives in Mulund, and Nayak said he would be travelling via bus from Ghansoli (in Navi Mumbai,” said Chandrakanth.

Victim declared dead upon arrival at hospital

At around 9.30 pm, Chandrakanth’s mother Sunanda received a call from Nayak’s mobile number and it wasn’t her son but a passer-by Mayur Patil, informing her that Nayak had sustained injuries after meeting with an accident on the Eastern Express Highway, between Kanjurmarg and Vikhroli. The victim was rushed to Rajawadi Hospital; however, was declared dead before arrival. Patil is one of the eyewitnesses of the horrific accident.

Nayak got down at the Kanjurmarg bus stop, but he was supposed to get down at Airoli bridge bus stop, from where he would have taken another bus to Ghansoli, as he follows the same route usually, said Chandrakanth. “For whatever reason he got down at the wrong bus stop, it proved fatal in my brother's situation,” he added.

After getting down at the Kanjurmarg bus stop, Nayak attempted to cross the road, to go to the other side of the road, and to take another bus back to the Airoli Bridge bus stop. As it was the peak hours of traffic on the expressway, Patil, who witnessed the entire scene, informed the police that at first Nayak was hit by a four-wheeler on his legs. He was thrown at a distance and fell on the road, seconds later, another four-wheeler ran over Nayak.

The Vikhroli police have registered a case on the basis of the complaint by Chandrakanth and initiated a probe. As of Tuesday evening, police have not procured footage of CCTV cameras as they haven’t found one. The search for both – CCTVs and the unknown four-wheeler drivers – is underway. Nayak’s body was handed over to the family after the postmortem on Tuesday afternoon.

