Mumbai News: 64-Year-Old Man Dies, Several Injured In Multi-Vehicle Accident On Western Express Highway

Representational Image

Mumbai: A 64-year-old man was killed in an accident when a car collided with an auto-rickshaw, a motorcycle, and a tempo near the Times of India building on the Western Express Highway on Saturday. The car driver and accused, Milan Kothari, 30, and three others sustained injuries and have been hospitalised. No arrest has been made yet.

According to the FIR, on Saturday at 6.30pm, Kothari was driving the car at high speed from Kandivali towards South Mumbai. It first collided with an auto-rickshaw, causing it to overturn on the road. The speeding car then struck a motorcycle and later a tempo. Subsequently, the car also overturned on the road.

Motorcycle rider fell down on the road and suffered serious head injuries, and was bleeding profusely. Bystanders promptly contacted the police, who arrived at the scene swiftly and rushed the motorcyclist to Shatabdi Hospital, Kandivali East, where a doctor examined and declared him dead. The victim was identified as Sohansingh Chana, 64, from Andheri.

Several sustain injuries, including accused

Auto-rickshaw driver, Sakhawat Ansari (44) from Borivali West, sustained a fracture in his left hand, while a passenger, Tanuja Sahane, 45, suffered leg injuries. The tempo driver, Vijay Chavan, 49, fractured his leg. The police rushed all of them to Shatabdi Hospital, Kandivali East.

Ansari filed a case against Kothari under sections 279 (rash driving), 304 (a) (causing death by negligence), 337 (act endangering life), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life) of the Indian Penal Code along with section 184 (dangerous driving) of the Motor Vehicle Act.

A police officer of Samata Nagar police station stated, “The accused is currently receiving medical treatment for his injuries. Legal action will be taken against him after his discharge. The deceased's body has been handed over to his family following the post-mortem examination. Statements are being recorded from other individuals who sustained injuries in the accident.”

