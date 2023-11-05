Mumbai News: BMC's Anti-Plastic Campaign Stalls As MPCB Officers Shift Focus To Air Quality Improvement

BMC'S action against usage and selling of plastic bags campaign has received set back from last two weeks, because the MPCB employees which were part of the raiding team have been deployed to improve Air quality index work. Therefore, ward wise teams are waiting to returning of MPCB officers.

Just before the Ganesh festival, Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) officers and police constables joined the team of the civic body. Till the last year, the BMC used to send reports to MPCB but this year MPCB approached the civic body asking to include the MPCB officers in the raid team. Now, there is five members flying squad in each all 24 wards to take action against plastic.

The demand for a ban on plastic was first raised after the July 26, 2005 deluge in Mumbai. A special committee appointed by the state government had pointed out that single-use plastic and carry bags thinner than 50 microns that had blocked the water flow from storm water drains and nullah. According to Maharashtra degradable and non- degradable waste control act 2006 BMC can charge Rs 5000 in the form of penalty and Rs 10,000 if same person caught second time and Rs 25000 for the third time.

The government has banned single-use plastic, manufacturing, use, transportation, distribution and selling of plastic. The state had directed Municipal corporations of Maharashtra to impose a penalty of Rs 5000 for violation.

BMC has seized 2159 kg ban plastic from August 21 to October 31st. And collected Rs 54 lakhs in the form of penalty. BMC had intensified the action after MPCB officers and police personnel joined the raiding team but now action has been halted from last two weeks.

BMC officer said " Now, the priority has been give to reduce air Pollution and the action against plastic is never ending because plastic will not disappear till it's production doesn't stop."

Read Also Mumbai Air Pollution: BMC Washes 154 Km Of Roads To Curb Dust

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)