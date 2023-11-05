Mumbai Air Pollution: BMC Washes 154 Km Of Roads To Curb Dust

FPJ

After receiving criticism from citizens, activists and high court, BMC has taken steps to reduce air pollution in the city. The main reason of pollution in Mumbai is dust. Therefore, BMC has undertaken washing of roads of Mumbai. On Sunday, BMC has washed around 54 km roads with the help of 24 water tankers. BMC had also used jet machine and firex machines to wash the roads of Mumbai.

According to BMC, the areas whose Air quality index is high, those areas are being sprinkled with mist-machine and the more dusty roads are being washed.

BMC is washing roads which are more than 60 feet in width and busy foot paths of Mumbai. BMC has identified 357 roads and 376 km long roads of Mumbai. BMC decided to use 121 tankers for the work.

BMC is using 17 sludge dewatering, 7 firex tanker, 05 mist blowing machines to wash the roads. BMC has clarified that they use treated water, Well water and water from the boaring machines for the said cleaning work.

On Friday, BMC had washed 45 km of roads, 55 km on Saturday and 54 km roads on Sunday. So far BMC has washed 154 km of roads of Mumbai and made it dust free.

Dr Annie Basent road, Khan Abdul Gaffar Khan road, Pedder road, Cuff parade, roads near CST station, LBS road in eastern suburbs, Roads approaching eastern express Highways, JVLR road,roads connecting international airport, roads where metro works are going on. These are the roads which BMC washed on Sunday.

