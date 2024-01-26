 Mumbai News: Minor Fire In Pantograph Of Local Train At CSMT Station, None Hurt
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: Minor Fire In Pantograph Of Local Train At CSMT Station, None Hurt

Mumbai News: Minor Fire In Pantograph Of Local Train At CSMT Station, None Hurt

According to the authorities, the fire didn't affect train operations from other platforms. An official said that a spark escalated into a minor fire and was brought under control swiftly.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Friday, January 26, 2024, 12:39 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | File

A minor fire broke out in the pantograph of a local train (the equipment that collects electricity to power the train) at CSMT platform 3 on Thursday afternoon. No injuries were reported but it led to a 20-minute overhead equipment block on the platform.

According to the authorities, it didn't affect train operations from other platforms. An official said that a spark escalated into a minor fire and was brought under control swiftly.

Officials said that a preliminary investigation revealed that the fire was triggered after a piece of cloth banner fell on the train's roof between Masjid and CSMT. The affected rake has been sent to the workshop for necessary inspection and repairs.

Read Also
Mumbai Fire: 1 Charred To Death As Massive Blaze Erupts At Delhi Darbar Restaurant In Kamathipura;...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mira Road On Boil Since A Year, Locals Say Clashes Are Political Conspiracy

Mira Road On Boil Since A Year, Locals Say Clashes Are Political Conspiracy

Khichdi Scam: Accused Suraj Chavan Remanded To 14-Day Judicial Custody In Money Laundering Case

Khichdi Scam: Accused Suraj Chavan Remanded To 14-Day Judicial Custody In Money Laundering Case

Mumbai News: 4 Booked For Sharing Objectionable Content Linked To Child Pornography On Social Media

Mumbai News: 4 Booked For Sharing Objectionable Content Linked To Child Pornography On Social Media

Mumbai News: 1st Phase Of Coastal Road Project To Be Completed By Early February

Mumbai News: 1st Phase Of Coastal Road Project To Be Completed By Early February

Mumbai News: Minor Fire In Pantograph Of Local Train At CSMT Station, None Hurt

Mumbai News: Minor Fire In Pantograph Of Local Train At CSMT Station, None Hurt