Mumbai News: Minor Fire In Pantograph Of Local Train At CSMT Station, None Hurt

Representative Image | File

A minor fire broke out in the pantograph of a local train (the equipment that collects electricity to power the train) at CSMT platform 3 on Thursday afternoon. No injuries were reported but it led to a 20-minute overhead equipment block on the platform.

According to the authorities, it didn't affect train operations from other platforms. An official said that a spark escalated into a minor fire and was brought under control swiftly.

Officials said that a preliminary investigation revealed that the fire was triggered after a piece of cloth banner fell on the train's roof between Masjid and CSMT. The affected rake has been sent to the workshop for necessary inspection and repairs.