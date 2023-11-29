Mumbai News: Minister of State for Railways Visits CR Headquarters At CSMT

In a significant development, Raosaheb Patil Danve, the Minister of State for Railways, paid a visit to the Central Railway Headquarters at CSMT, Mumbai on Wednesday. The minister engaged in a constructive dialogue with railway officials, addressing various developmental issues within the railway sector.

During the visit, Danve diligently reviewed the progress of multiple ongoing infrastructure projects under Central Railway's purview. Notably, discussions included a comprehensive assessment of the challenges associated with land acquisition in Sangli district, particularly concerning the Pune-Miraj line doubling work.

CR bigwigs attend meet

The meeting saw the active participation of key figures such as Naresh Lalwani, General Manager of Central Railway, and Indu Dubey, Divisional Railway Manager of Pune division. The collaborative exchange of ideas and insights aimed to streamline efforts towards enhancing the efficiency and growth of the railway network.

This visit underscores the government's commitment to addressing critical issues within the railway sector and fostering development in key regions. As discussions continue, stakeholders remain optimistic about the positive impact on the future of railway infrastructure and services.