Mumbai News: Central Railway Demolishes 140 Shops; 25 Huts Between Chunabhatti & GTB Nagar

FPJ

Central Railway’s Mumbai Division completed a demolition drive between Chunabhatti and GTB Nagar on the UP harbour line side on Monday, removing 165 illegal encroachments (140 small shops and 25 huts).

The drive followed a similar one on November 26, which saw the removal of 15 encroachments between Juinagar and Sanpada.

Removal of encroachments pose challenges

Illegal encroachments near railway tracks pose significant dangers to passenger safety and impede routine track maintenance. The situation is exacerbated by residents of these encroachments, who not only pose safety risks but also contribute to track pollution by discarding rubbish. The removal of such encroachments in the Mumbai division faces considerable challenges, attributed to political patronage.

“Despite facing opposition from residents of these illegal encroachment, the Central Railway’s proactive stance emphasises the importance of curbing encroachments for a safer and more efficient rail network,” a CR official said.

The drive was under the supervision of CR’s divisional engineer and state police officials. It involved the participation of the Railway Protection Force and Government Railway Police.

Demolition of unauthorised structures aimed to improve operational efficiency

Shivraj Manaspure, chief public relations officer of CR, said the removal of unauthorised structures aims to enhance overall infrastructure and improve operational efficiency. The success of this initiative sends a strong message that encroachments on railway land will not be tolerated, he said.