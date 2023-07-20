Mumbai News: MHADA, BMC to Jointly Inspect Cessed Buildings | Representative Image

Mumbai: Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) and the BMC will henceforth carry out joint inspection of cessed buildings in Mumbai, officials said on Wednesday.

MHADA gives permission to carry out repairs to cessed buildings while the civic body has the authority to take action against illegal constructions.

The issue was discussed ata meeting between BMC and MHADA officials recently.

Several complaints about unauthorised construction

“We receive several complaints about unauthorised construction in cessed buildings. However, when our officials visit the premises, the residents claim that they have permission from MHADA to carry out the repairs. To clear this confusion and to improve co-ordination, we have decided to carry out joint inspections in future. A follow-up meeting on this issue will be held after the Monsoon Session of theassembly,” a senior civic official said.

There are more than 16,000 cessed buildings in Mumbai, mostly in B (Dongri, Mohammad Ali Road) and C Ward (Marine Lines, Bhuleshwar).

“The designated official of the civic ward’s Building and Factory Department and MHADA officials will visit the site. It can be verified whether the work is being carried out as per permissions granted by MHADA and action can be taken immediately,” another civic official said.

Sources from MHADA’s Mumbai Building Repair Reconstruction Board confirmed that the issue was discussed at the weekly meeting with BMC officials. However, a final decision is awaited, the official said.

