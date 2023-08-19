Mumbai News: Meghwadi Police Return Mobile Phones & Gold Worth ₹8.24 Lakh To Complainants

Stolen valuables | Representative pic

Mumbai: The Meghwadi police returned mobile phones and gold worth ₹8.24 lakh to the complainants on August 19.

The investigation conducted by the Meghwadi police spanned across multiple states, including Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Kolkata, and Karnataka. They successfully seized 45 mobile phones from various companies valued at ₹2.81 lakhs, along with gold valued at ₹5.43 lakhs. These items were returned to the complainants in relation to cases registered in 2021, 2022, and 2023.