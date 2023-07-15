Mira-Bhayandar: MBVV Cops Return Stolen Goods Worth ₹1.86 Crore To Respective Owners

From cash, gold ornaments and mobile phones to bikes and even auto-rickshaws, personnel attached to the Zone I of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police returned stolen vehicles and goods collectively worth more than ₹1.86 crore to their rightful owners at an event held at Maxus Hall in Bhayandar on Saturday evening in the presence of commissioner- Madhukar Pandey.

The stolen booty was recovered from criminals by cracking cases including- house break-ins, thefts, robberies, vehicle lifting, chain and mobile snatching which were reported from the jurisdiction of six police stations including- Mira Road, Naya Nagar, Kashimira, Navghar, Bhayandar and Uttan Coastal in 2022-2023.

Recovering stolen goods is our priority: MBVV police

The MBVV police claimed that apart from making genuine and dedicated efforts in tracing criminals, apprehending them and recovering stolen booty using all possible technologies, a mechanism was being put in place to help complainants in getting their property released as per due process of law without any inconvenience.

“Apart from filing FIR’s and solving cases, it is also our duty to reach a logical end by recovering the stolen booty from the accused and return it to the rightful owners.” said a police officer. “ We are really thankful to the senior police inspector of Kashimira police station Sandip Kadam who solved the theft case and recovered our entire gold ornaments worth more than ₹9 lakh within 24 hours.” said Kulsum Naik and Shabnam Pathan.

Police bank on Code of Criminal Procedure

Although the judicial process is lengthy and cumbersome, the police banked upon the provisions in Code of Criminal Procedure to return the recovered movable property to the concerned complainants after due verification and completion of all formalities. The recipients were all praises for the MBVV police for their dedicated efforts in successfully solving cases and recovering and handing them over their stolen goods.

