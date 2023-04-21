Madhya Pradesh: Cops arrest 4, recover stolen goods in Mhow

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Police arrested four persons and claimed to have solved Kunwarsi village loot case. Sagour police also recovered stolen goods worth Rs 3 lakh, including gold and silver jewellery, cash and Pulsar motorcycle.

Sagour police station in-charge Rajendra Singh Bhadoria said that Bhagwan alias Bhau, was the mastermind. He hatched the plan soon after release from jail.

On April 9, four unidentified miscreants entered the house of businessman Naveen Jaiswal in the village by breaking shutter of his shop. They later took the family hostage at knife point. They also injured Jaiswal and his parents and took away gold and silver necklace, earrings, mangalsutra, chain ring, anklets bichhudi and Rs 50,000 cash. They also took away Vivo company's mobile and keypad from the cupboard.

The loot led to panic in the area. On the direction of City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Tarunendra Singh Baghel, a special team was constituted in Pithampur.

On the basis of information provided by informer, Bhagwan alias Bhau was arrested along with his aide Sunil alias Jitendra Dhar's Ajay Lalu and Dharmendra of Sangvikala.

During subsequent interrogation, they allegedly accepted to the crime and led to recovery of stolen goods.

The police team is searching for a motorcycle and other accused involved in the crime.