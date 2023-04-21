 Madhya Pradesh: Cops arrest 4, recover stolen goods in Mhow
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Cops arrest 4, recover stolen goods in Mhow

Madhya Pradesh: Cops arrest 4, recover stolen goods in Mhow

Sagour police station in-charge Rajendra Singh Bhadoria said that Bhagwan alias Bhau, was the mastermind. He hatched the plan soon after release from jail.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, April 21, 2023, 12:38 AM IST
article-image

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Police arrested four persons and claimed to have solved Kunwarsi village loot case. Sagour police also recovered stolen goods worth Rs 3 lakh, including gold and silver jewellery, cash and Pulsar motorcycle.

Sagour police station in-charge Rajendra Singh Bhadoria said that Bhagwan alias Bhau, was the mastermind. He hatched the plan soon after release from jail.

On April 9, four unidentified miscreants entered the house of businessman Naveen Jaiswal in the village by breaking shutter of his shop. They later took the family hostage at knife point. They also injured Jaiswal and his parents and took away gold and silver necklace, earrings, mangalsutra, chain ring, anklets bichhudi and Rs 50,000 cash. They also took away Vivo company's mobile and keypad from the cupboard.

The loot led to panic in the area. On the direction of City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Tarunendra Singh Baghel, a special team was constituted in Pithampur.

On the basis of information provided by informer, Bhagwan alias Bhau was arrested along with his aide Sunil alias Jitendra Dhar's Ajay Lalu and Dharmendra of Sangvikala.

During subsequent interrogation, they allegedly accepted to the crime and led to recovery of stolen goods.

The police team is searching for a motorcycle and other accused involved in the crime.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Groom thrashes passer by, booked in Mhow
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Election petition against Ujjain MP dismissed

Madhya Pradesh: Election petition against Ujjain MP dismissed

Indore: Info on electricity substation, feeder, transformer to be a click away

Indore: Info on electricity substation, feeder, transformer to be a click away

CUET (PG) registration deadline extended till May 5; exam from June 5

CUET (PG) registration deadline extended till May 5; exam from June 5

Indore: Assistant manager (health) appointments Of 48 selected, 25 are from IMS

Indore: Assistant manager (health) appointments Of 48 selected, 25 are from IMS

Indore: Garbage van catches fire

Indore: Garbage van catches fire