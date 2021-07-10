Vasai: Police nab steel thieves from Ahmedabad, recover goods worth Rs 8.76 lakh

Less than three weeks after they broke into an industrial unit engaged in manufacturing steel utensils in Nallasopara, four people including two notorious housebreakers and the buyer of the stolen booty were appended by the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police from Ahmedabad in Gujarat.

According to the police, the break-in was reported from an industrial unit located in Vasai Phata on 18 June, 2021. The miscreants gained access into the unit and decamped with a consignment of ready goods. Immediately after an offence was registered, a team led by Senior Police Inspector Vilas Chougle under the supervision of DCP ( Zone II) Sanjay Kumar Patil intensified vigilance and activated their core informer network, while taking help of technical surveillance.

Based on a tip-off, the police team apprehended the masterminds Naynaram Amrutlal Purohit (26) and Ramesh Karsan Bhil (27). After rounds of sustained interrogation, the police arrested their accomplice identified as Naeem Aslam Khan (26), a driver who had facilitated the vehicle to ferry the goods and one more person who purchased the stolen booty.

The police also recovered stolen goods worth more than Rs. 8.76 lakh from their possession. The quartet have been booked under sections 454, 457, 380 and 411 of the IPC. Further investigations were underway.