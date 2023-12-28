Mumbai News: MCOCA Against 7 In Builder Kidnap Case

Mumbai: The Crime Branch has invoked the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against seven people, including gangster Mohammad Ilyas Abdul Ajij Khan, alias Bachkana, in connection with the kidnapping and extortion of south Mumbai-based builder Hifzur Rahman Ansari.

Bachkana and his associates kidnapped Ansari from Byculla on November 23 and demanded a ransom of Rs10 crore from his family. As soon as the FIR was registered in the case, the Byculla police arrested three people and the Crime Branch arrested Bachkana and others.

An official said more than three dozen cases are registered against Bachkana, including robbery, assault and conspiracy to murder.

The police have so far arrested Bachkana, Naushad Shaikh (26), Vajid Yasin Shaikh (43), Karim Wajid Khan (41), Alamgir Alimuddin Malik (37) and Mazhar Shakhir alias Sanu Shah. The seventh accused, Shafeeq Shokin Shahand, is absconding.

Crime Branch DCP Raj Tilak Roshan said Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Lakhmi Gautam has approved MCOCA and it has been invoked against the accused. “Now we will have to approach the court and after getting the order. Bachkana’s custody will be taken from jail and he will be produced again in the court to take the MCOCA case.”