 Mumbai News: Man Swindled Of ₹55 Lakh In Trading Fraud
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: Man Swindled Of ₹55 Lakh In Trading Fraud

Mumbai News: Man Swindled Of ₹55 Lakh In Trading Fraud

On January 24, the victim received a WhatsApp message through scammers offering guidance on crypto trading and was asked to register via a provided link.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, July 09, 2024, 12:52 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai News: Man Swindled Of ₹55 Lakh In Trading Fraud | Representational Image

A 61-year-old man has lost Rs 55 lakh to scammers in cryptocurrency trading fraud in 24 transactions in two months.

According to the Navi Mumbai police, the complainant is a resident of Nerul, Navi Mumbai. On January 24, he received a WhatsApp message offering guidance on crypto trading and was asked to register via a provided link. On April 23, he invested Rs20,000 and saw his earnings double on a fake website.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Property Dealer In Indore Duped Of Rs 19 Lakh On Pretext Of Investment In...
article-image

When he tried to withdraw his earnings, he was told he couldn’t until June 23. Between April 23 and June 19, he transferred Rs55.47 lakh in 24 transactions to various accounts. Despite seeing his supposed earnings reach Rs11 crore on the fake website, he was asked for more money to withdraw it. Realising the scam, he approached the police and provided details of the WhatsApp group, contacts, fake web links, and transactions.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: NCLT Approves Ajmera Realty's Demerger Scheme With Radha Raman Dev Ventures

Mumbai: NCLT Approves Ajmera Realty's Demerger Scheme With Radha Raman Dev Ventures

Mumbai Observes Muharram: Commemorating Islamic New Year With Mourning And Prayer

Mumbai Observes Muharram: Commemorating Islamic New Year With Mourning And Prayer

Mumbai Rains: 1.13 Lakh Million Litres Of Water Added To 7 Lakes' Stock In 2 Days Of Heavy Showers...

Mumbai Rains: 1.13 Lakh Million Litres Of Water Added To 7 Lakes' Stock In 2 Days Of Heavy Showers...

Woman Held For Assaulting Customs Officer At Mumbai Airport After Suspicious Capsule Was Found In...

Woman Held For Assaulting Customs Officer At Mumbai Airport After Suspicious Capsule Was Found In...

Mumbai News: Man Swindled Of ₹55 Lakh In Trading Fraud

Mumbai News: Man Swindled Of ₹55 Lakh In Trading Fraud