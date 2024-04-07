Mumbai News: Man Shoots Friend With Country-Made Pistol In Antop Hill, Police Issues Lookout For Suspect

Goa: Wife Accidentally Fires From Police Officer Hubby's Pistol, Injured | The Goan Network

In an alleged fallout between two friends with criminal records, one shot another with a country-made pistol on Saturday morning at Antop Hill. The victim, Akash Kadam, 30, was allegedly shot by Vivek Shettiyar. A manhunt has been launched for Shettiyar, who is on the run.

The police along with the crime branch have teamed up to probe the case of attempted murder. In a joint operation, they have formed eight teams to look for the accused.

Victim Hospitalised After Being Shot

According to the Antop Hill police, the firing incident took place between 5am and 5.45am at Kadam’s residence in Naik Nagar when he was asleep. The assailant broke into the house, shot him in the abdomen and fled. Kadam’s mother woke up to a gunshot and saw her son lying in a pool of blood. She alerted the police and emergency services and Kadam was rushed to Sion Hospital.

A police official said that the victim had lost lots of blood but is out of danger after a surgical procedure. “He will be under observation for some time until he is stable,” he said.

Manhunt For Suspect In Antop Hill Shooting Case

Police sources said that Shettiyar is believed to be the prime suspect. As per an eyewitness, he was seen fleeing the crime spot. Shettiyar has three criminal cases against him, all under section 307 (attempt to murder). One of the cases is registered at RAK Marg police station. Kadam, who too has several cases against him, is still not in a condition to give his statement.

Sources said that Kadam and Shettiyar were best friends until a financial dispute arose. “This attack is the result of their fights, but he (Shettiyar) seems to be in hiding, which he had done previously as well. We are tracing his movements currently and are positive he will be caught soon,” said a police official on the condition of anonymity.