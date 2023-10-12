Mumbai News: Man Lured By Lucrative Diamond Deal Duped Of ₹6 Crore In Shocking Scam

Representational image

In a shocking incident, a man named Raghavendra Chalapathi (36) fell victim to a devious scheme when he was lured into selling a diamond worth Rs 90 lakh for an astounding Rs 6 crore. Instead of getting the promised amount, he received a fake diamond, which has led to a police complaint and an ongoing investigation.

Chalapathi's ordeal began when he met a person named Kunal Bharat Mehta, who promised to purchase his 11.02-carat diamond valued at Rs 90 lakh for a staggering Rs 6 crore. Mehta's associate, Mohammed A. Abdul Jafar, introduced Chalapathi to a broker named Dilip, who claimed that a party at the Panchratna Building on Grant Road was eager to buy the diamond for the aforementioned sum.

Following this introduction, Dilip and Jafar accompanied Chalapathi to the Panchratna Building, where they introduced him to Kunal Mehta. However, when Chalapathi presented his diamond to Mehta, he asked Chalapathi to bring it to his Dadar office the next day, claiming it was too late to proceed further.

The following day, Chalapathi, Jafar, and Dilip visited Mehta's office as instructed. After showing the diamond to Mehta, he handed it to an individual in an adjacent cabin. During the exchange, Mehta engaged them in conversation, eventually sealing the diamond inside an envelope. He then returned it, instructing them to determine the final price.

Shocking twist

However, upon exiting the building, Chalapathi discovered a shocking twist - the envelope contained a completely different diamond, not his own. In a desperate bid to rectify the situation, Chalapathi and his companions rushed back to Mehta's office, only to find that he had vanished without a trace.

Efforts to contact Mehta proved futile, and with no other options, Chalapathi filed a complaint with the DB Marg police station. In response to his report, the police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Kunal Mehta, charging him under sections 420 and 465 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). An official investigation is now underway to bring the scammer to justice.

