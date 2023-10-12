Mumbai: Police Help Recover ₹1.42 Lakh Lost In Bill Fraud In Kashimira | Representational Image

Less than a fortnight after they received a complaint from a resident of Kashimira that Rs1.47 lakh had been siphoned off from his bank account by a fake recovery official of the power supply company, the cybercrime cell of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police managed to outwit the crook by reversing Rs1.42 lakh.

The Fraud

The complainant Ankush Upadhyay said that he received a call from a person who introduced himself as an official of the power supply company. Claiming that his bill had remained pending which would lead to disconnection of electricity to his flat, he offered to help in making the payment and asked the complainant to click a link.

Upadhyay complied and ended up losing Rs1.47 lakh. He approached the cyber cell within the golden hour and got the money back.