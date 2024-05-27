Mumbai News: Man Kills Pal Over Sharing Stolen Goods | Representative Image

The Sahar police have arrested a person for allegedly killing his friend after a quarrel over sharing stolen goods.

According to the police, the duo, Gilbert Akash Raunak, frequently stole iron rods and other equipment from metro construction sites, later selling them and using the proceeds to buy alcohol and drugs. One day, they quarrelled over sharing the scrap, leading to a physical altercation. During the fight, Gilbert allegedly hit Akash's head with a large stone, killing him. Both had previously been inmates in Taloja Jail.

According to the police report, Akash and Gilbert are residents of the Marol Pipeline area of Andheri East. Akash's father was a carpenter and used to do odd jobs. The accused and victim were good friends with a history of criminal activities. Both had previous charges of physical assault and theft filed against them, resulting in incarceration in Taloja jail.

On May 25, around 12.30am, they quarrelled over sharing the scrap, leading to a physical altercation. During the fight, Gilbert allegedly hit Akash's head with a large stone. One of the friends of Akash saw heavily bleeding victim outside his house who immediately informed the police.

The police rushed Akash to Cooper Hospital in Vile Parle West, where the doctor examined and declared him dead. Akash's brother, Nilesh, registered a case against Gilbert under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sahar police station on May 25 subsequently the police arrested him.