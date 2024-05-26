Madhya Pradesh: Man Held For Killing Brother In Lateri | FP Photo

Lateri (Madhya Pradesh): The Lateri police on Sunday claimed to have cracked the blind murder case of a man in the Motipur village reported on the intervening night of Monday-Tuesday with the arrest of his brother. According to the police, a man named Ramveer Kalawat called up the police informing them that his brother Purushottam was found in an injured state in Motipur village.

An ambulance was called, which rushed Purushottam to the hospital, but he succumbed to injuries during treatment. The police registered a murder case against unidentified accused. Later, the police, during the probe, learnt that Purushottam was an alcoholic, who often used to misbehave with his kin.

The police also learnt that Purushottam was hell bent on selling his share of agricultural land, over which he and Ramveer used to have frequent arguments. When the police quizzed Ramveer strictly, he confessed to planning Purushottam’s murder along with his brother-in-law residing in Guna, identified as Raju, and several of his friends.

On the night of May 20, Raju and his friends deliberately made Purushottam consume alcohol and then assaulted him brutally on the road and fled. Ramveer then deliberately reported about Purushottam’s condition to the police. The police arrested Ramveer, and another team has also left for Guna to arrest Raju, who is currently on the run.