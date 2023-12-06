 Mumbai News: Man Held With Live Cartridge At Airport, Released On Bail Later
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: Man Held With Live Cartridge At Airport, Released On Bail Later

Mumbai News: Man Held With Live Cartridge At Airport, Released On Bail Later

On December 4 at 3.47pm, Salik arrived from Riyadh on an IndiGo flight and intended to continue his journey to Assam.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Wednesday, December 06, 2023, 07:43 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

The Sahar police recently arrested a man for possessing a live cartridge at the Mumbai Airport. Mohammad Abdul Salik, 50, a labourer, was on his way to Guwahati when he was arrested. He was later released on bail.

Man was returning from Riyadh

On December 4 at 3.47pm, Salik arrived from Riyadh on an IndiGo flight and intended to continue his journey to Assam. He placed his bag through Transportation Security Administration screeners. A security guard noticed something suspicious. Subsequently, the Level 2 security team sent the bag to Level 4 for a thorough security check.

Upon physical inspection, the security officer discovered a live cartridge in Salik’s handbag. The investigation revealed that he did not possess a licence, and he could not provide a satisfactory explanation for carrying the cartridge.

Man a labourer, may not have been aware of live cartridge in bag: police

Sanjay Gowilkar, Senior Inspector, said, “The accused, being a labourer, may not have been aware of the live cartridge in his possession, as he was unable to explain it properly. We arrested him, and the court granted him bail.”

The police filed a case under Sections 25 and 3 of the Arms Act on December 4.

Read Also
Mumbai: Indore EPFO Commissioner Held At Airport For Gwalior Sarpanch’s Murder
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

SEE PICS: Mahaparinirvan Diwas Attracts BR Ambedkar's Followers In Lakhs At Dadar's Chaitya Bhoomi...

SEE PICS: Mahaparinirvan Diwas Attracts BR Ambedkar's Followers In Lakhs At Dadar's Chaitya Bhoomi...

Mumbai News: Man Held With Live Cartridge At Airport, Released On Bail Later

Mumbai News: Man Held With Live Cartridge At Airport, Released On Bail Later

Mumbai News: BMC To Appoint Clean-Up Marshals For Instilling Cleanliness Discipline Among Citizens

Mumbai News: BMC To Appoint Clean-Up Marshals For Instilling Cleanliness Discipline Among Citizens

Bombay HC Refuses To Grant Urgent Hearing In Bookie Anil Jaisinghani's Bail Plea

Bombay HC Refuses To Grant Urgent Hearing In Bookie Anil Jaisinghani's Bail Plea

Mumbai: Central Railway GM Ram Karan Yadav Conducts Surprise Inspection; Engages With Passengers &...

Mumbai: Central Railway GM Ram Karan Yadav Conducts Surprise Inspection; Engages With Passengers &...