Mumbai News: Man Held With Live Cartridge At Airport, Released On Bail Later

The Sahar police recently arrested a man for possessing a live cartridge at the Mumbai Airport. Mohammad Abdul Salik, 50, a labourer, was on his way to Guwahati when he was arrested. He was later released on bail.

Man was returning from Riyadh

On December 4 at 3.47pm, Salik arrived from Riyadh on an IndiGo flight and intended to continue his journey to Assam. He placed his bag through Transportation Security Administration screeners. A security guard noticed something suspicious. Subsequently, the Level 2 security team sent the bag to Level 4 for a thorough security check.

Upon physical inspection, the security officer discovered a live cartridge in Salik’s handbag. The investigation revealed that he did not possess a licence, and he could not provide a satisfactory explanation for carrying the cartridge.

Man a labourer, may not have been aware of live cartridge in bag: police

Sanjay Gowilkar, Senior Inspector, said, “The accused, being a labourer, may not have been aware of the live cartridge in his possession, as he was unable to explain it properly. We arrested him, and the court granted him bail.”

The police filed a case under Sections 25 and 3 of the Arms Act on December 4.