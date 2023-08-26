Mumbai News: Man Held For Threatening People With Knives On Busy Street In Mulund (Watch)

Screengrab of a video showing the arrested man threating people with knives on a busy street in Mulund on Saturday evening. |

Mumbai: A 25-year-old man has been arrested by the police for threatening people with knives on a busy road in Mulund on Saturday evening.

Videos of the man roaming around, with multiple knives went viral on social media since Saturday morning. According to Mulund police, they received a call from an unknown person on Friday evening who informed them about the man terrorizing people around Indira Nagar in Mulund West. A team of three police personnel immediately reached the spot.

Watch the video:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The man had a knife, and a chopper in his possession which he kept on his waist, under his shirt as soon as he noticed the police approaching him. "Fortunately he did not injure anyone, yet ye kept threatening people to attack with the weapons.

Accused mainly threatened auto drivers and show owners

Police constable Samabji Jadhav was the first to approach the man, to get him under control and take the weapons from him as a preventive measure. Upon asking, the man revealed his name as Talim Aarasan alias Jaipal Harijan. During panchanama, people told the cops that Harijan was mainly threatening auto drivers and shop owners which caused a ruckus among the people.

Harijan was placed under arrest and was taken to the police stations, subsequently, his weapons were seized. A case has been registered against Harijan under the Arms Act, said the police on Saturday.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)