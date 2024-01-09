Mumbai News: Man Files Case Against Kandivali Soda Seller After Bottle Lid Damages His Eyeball; Accused Arrested

Representational Image | File

The Kandivali police arrested Vishwanath Singh, a soda seller, for allegedly causing harm by an act endangering life. Siddhesh Sawant, a 26-year-old, filed a complaint against Singh. During an incident, as Singh opened a soda bottle, its lid flew off, striking Sawant's left eyeball. Sawant reported impaired vision and bleeding from the eye.

As per the FIR, Sawant works with a finance company in Dubai and resides in Khar Danda, Khar West, during his vacations. He arrived in India on December 23 to visit his parents and, on January 6, visited Kandivali West around 7:30 p.m. with friends. At Khaugalli, Dilsukh Soda Center, Singh sold them soda. When Sawant ordered three bottles, Singh opened two soda bottles by removing their lids, releasing fizz, and pouring them into glasses.

During the opening of the third bottle, its lid struck Sawant's left eyeball, causing injury. Sawant's friends rushed him to Himanshu Eye Care Center in Kandivali West, where Dr Ragini Desai provided initial treatment. Later, Sawant sought further treatment at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital due to increasing pain.

Sawant commented, "Following the incident, my vision was impaired, and my eye bled. Now, I could only see minimally. The doctor advised a five-day treatment. Despite having a flight to Dubai, I couldn't travel due to the injury. I lodged a complaint against Singh, leading to his arrest and subsequent apology."

On Sunday, Sawant filed a case against Singh at Kandivali Police Station under Section 337 (causing hurt by an act endangering life) of the Indian Penal Code. Sandeep Vishwasrao, the senior police inspector at the Kandivali police station, confirmed that they arrested Singh.