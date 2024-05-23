Mumbai News: Man Booked For Creating Fake Degree To Secure Admission Abroad

Representational Image

The police have registered a case against a man for allegedly creating a fake Mumbai University degree and submitting it to a foreign-based institution for admission.

According to the Azad Maidan police, the complainant in the case is an official from the students development department at Mumbai University. Last month, an email was received at the university’s official email ID from a United States-based university, asking for verification of a bachelor of science degree certificate from Mumbai University of a person which they had received on April 5.

Accordingly, the university officials sent the said degree certificate to a South-Mumbai-based college for verification and after inquiring with the principal of the college it was revealed that the said person was not studying in the college. The date on the fake certificate was different as compared to all the certificates issued by the university in that year in 2022.

It is also understood that fake signatures and stamps of the university have been used on the said fake certificate. According to this, it was found that the said degree was not given to the student by Mumbai University. The authorities then informed the Superintendent of Police, Cyber Cell, Maharashtra Complaint on April 12 through an application about the incident, police said.

While he was not a student of the college and he was not awarded a science degree by Mumbai University in 2002, the said accused used the computer system to create a fake domain name for the university and created a fake degree using the university's fake stamp to submit in a US-based university for admission.

The police have registered a case under section 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code and 66C (identity theft), 66D (cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information Technology Act.