Mumbai News: Kashigaon Cops Help Revert ₹5.16 Lost To Cyber Fraud

Newly Inaugurated Kashigaon Police Station |

The Kashigaon police managed to make one more reversal of more than Rs.5.16 lakh which a 43-year-old serviceman-Shreehari Padavgodu and several others had lost in an online stock trading and rating scam. An offence under the relevant sections of the IPC and Information Technology Act was registered in this context at the local police station on 2, February, 2024.

The newly carved Kashigaon police station had recently taken over the reins of investigations. A team led by police inspector-Rahul Sonawane under the supervision of senior police inspector- Rahul Patil initiated a money trail and identified the bank accounts in which the ill-gotten wealth had been parked.

After continuous follow-ups with the concerned banks, the cops managed to freeze the entire amount which was reversed to the complainant’s account following orders from the Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC), Thane. With the latest reversal, the Kashigaon police have managed to recover around Rs.1.25 crore (within a span of less than three months) lost by complainants in various cases of cyber-frauds, since its inception in March, 2024.

Stressing upon the need to be careful while dealing with unknown callers/senders and to lodge complaint as soon as possible (Golden Hour), Mira-Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police chief- Madhukar Pandey said that people can contact the local police stations or directly approach or call the cybercrime cell on 1930 with an additional option of reporting online frauds through email at www.cybercrime.gov.in.