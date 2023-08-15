Mumbai News: Man Arrested For Threatening, Assaulting Bailiff Serving Court Summons

Representative Image

The Kurar police have successfully apprehended the sought-after accused, Younus Noor Alam Khan, who had been evading authorities for a year. Khan was wanted for his involvement in threatening and assaulting Azim Abbas Khan (55), a bailiff serving in the Small Causes Court located in Bandra. However, Khan's associate, Saliha Noor Alam Khan, remains at large, prompting an ongoing search by the police.

Reportedly, Azim Khan is a resident of government housing in Bandra and carries out the duties of a bailiff within the jurisdiction of the Small Causes Court. His responsibilities involve delivering legally issued summonses to relevant individuals in the Jogeshwari, Malad, and Goregaon areas. On September 6, 2022, a summons was issued against Noor Alam Akhlaq Khan in a case.

In the course of fulfilling his duties, Azim Khan visited Noor Alam's residence in Humera Park, Pathanwadi, Malad, at approximately 11:30 AM on September 8. A person named Mohammad informed Azim that Noor Alam was not present, having left for work. Subsequently, Saliha, a woman, arrived at the scene and issued a threat to Azim, warning him against revisiting her house and implying dire consequences if he persisted. Yielding to her intimidation, Azim departed the premises.

Upon leaving the building, Azim Khan encountered Younus Khan, who physically assaulted him despite Azim's explanation that he was a government employee and had visited to serve summons. The situation escalated as Younus continued the assault.

In response, Azim contacted the Mumbai Police control room and reported the incident. An FIR was registered at the Kurar Police Station in connection with the assault.

Subsequent to the incident, both Younus and Saliha fled the scene, prompting a police manhunt. Younus Khan has now been apprehended and presented before the court, which subsequently remanded him to judicial custody. Conversely, Saliha remains elusive, and the police are actively pursuing her in connection with the case.

