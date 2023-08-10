Delhi High Court Takes Suo Motu Cognizance Of Alleged Sexual Assault On 3-Year-Old By A School Cleaner

Delhi HC | File Photo

The Delhi High Court has taken suo motu cognizance of a disturbing case involving the reported sexual assault of a 3-year-old by a school cleaner. The incident has prompted the Court to intervene and ensure appropriate action is taken.

On August 8, court passed an order: “It has been brought to the notice of this Court by Hon’ble Mr Justice Subramonium Prasad, a news item published in the Times of India in respect of a three year old girl child who was sexually assaulted by a school cleaner in South Delhi. Let a Suo motu PIL be registered based on the newspaper report."

Court seeks status report within two weeks

Following that, the court issued notice to the State and sought a status report within a span of two weeks. This was in respect of action taken in the matter by Delhi Police and education department. The court said "Mr. Tripathi, while filing the status report, will mask the name of the girl child as well as the names of the parents of the girl child, and shall undertake all necessary measures to protect the identity and right to privacy of the girl child."

The incident has raised concerns about child safety in educational institutions and sparked discussions about the urgency of implementing stringent measures to prevent such incidents.

This matter will be taken to the next step on September 1. Moreover, Delhi Government’s counsel is directed to ensure that the media complies with the statutory provisions in Section 23 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act), 2012.

