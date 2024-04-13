Mumbai News: Man Arrested After Creating Ruckus Inside RAK Marg Police Station Over His Stolen Phone...

Representational photo |

A 23-year-old man caused a disturbance at the Rafi Ahmed Kidwai (RAK) Marg police station in Sewri, demanding that police immediately locate his mobile phone stolen on a train. During the incident, he punched a police constable in the nose, causing injury. He also banged his head on a table and threatened to involve the police in the issue. The police subsequently arrested him on charges of obstructing government work and assaulting a police officer.

Police Attacked By Khan, Hospitalised

The individual arrested has been named as Janjeb Salim Khan, 23, who lives on Sewri Cross Road. Police constable Swapnil Kature, 32, sustained a broken nose after being punch by Khan. Khan also suffered injuries when his head struck a table.

Both received first aid at KEM Hospital in Paral. According to the police report, Khan had earlier reported a lost mobile phone to the railway police after misplacing it on a train. Unable to recover his phone, he later visited the local RAK Marg police station.

Khan Manhandles Police Inside The Station

A police officer said that Khan came to the police station and immediately started shouting to find his mobile. He punched Kature on the nose who tried to convince him. After he got injured, Khan started hitting his head on the table. After injuring himself, Khan threatened the police officers and employees present there to implicate them in a false case of assault.

On Kature's complaint, a case has been registered against the accused under various sections like obstructing government work, injuring a police officer, threatening and the accused Khan has been arrested.