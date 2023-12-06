 Mumbai News: Malvani Police Nabs Individual For Selling MDMA Worth ₹6.10 Lakh, Accomplice At large
Megha KuchikUpdated: Wednesday, December 06, 2023, 08:43 PM IST
article-image
Representational Image

The Malvani police apprehended an individual on Tuesday for allegedly selling MDMA (methylenedioxy methamphetamine) worth Rs. 6.10 lakhs. The accused was identified as Shailendra Singh alias Babalu (20), while another accused, Imran, is currently at large. The police seized the MDMA from the accused. 

According to the police, on Monday night, Assistant Police Inspector Nilesh Salunkhe and his team were patrolling in the area of Marve Road, Mahakali Nagar, Malvani, Malad West. The police noticed an individual behaving suspiciously, leading to the police obtaining him. Upon inspection, the police discovered 122 grams of MDMA valued at Rs.6.10 lakhs, weighing within commercial quantity.

During the inquiry, the individual admitted to selling the MDMA. 
The police filed a case against him under sections 8(k), 22(k), and 29 NDPS Act. Assistant Police Inspector Nilesh Salukhe and his team executed the operation under the guidance of Chimaji Adhav, Senior Police Inspector, Malvani Police Station.

