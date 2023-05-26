 Mumbai News: Malad man held with mephedrone worth ₹4 lakh
FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, May 26, 2023, 10:10 AM IST
Mumbai News: Malad man held with mephedrone worth ₹4 lakh | Representative Image

The Malad police have arrested a man for possessing narcotics worth Rs4 lakh and have seized cash and a phone from the accused, who has been identified as Nijamuddin Shaikh, 48.

The police acted on a tip-off that Shaikh would be dealing near Dargah Masjid in Malad West. When intercepted, he could not give satisfactory answers to questions regarding the contents of his bag.

A search revealed mephedrone drugs worth Rs 4 lakh and Rs 2,040 in cash. He has been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

