 Mumbai News: Major Leakage Detected In Pali Hill Reservoir, Water Supply To Be Affected In Bandra & Khar
The duration of the repair process will be determined post-excavation and an assessment of the pipeline's damage extent.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, December 07, 2023, 08:28 PM IST
The Ward-HW of the Bruhanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced on Thursday the identification of a significant underground leak in the 600mm diameter Pali Hill Reservoir located in Bandra West.

Repair operations are set to commence on Friday morning.

"A substantial underground leak has been discovered on the inlet of the 600mm diameter Pali Hill Reservoir at 24th Road near Balgandharva Rang Mandir, Bandra West.

"Repair activities are scheduled to kick off on the morning of 8th December 2023. The duration of the repair process will be determined post-excavation and an assessment of the pipeline's damage extent.

"The schedule for water supply on 8/12/23 will be contingent on the progress of the repair work: From 5:30 pm to 9:00 pm, water supply to Danda Koliwada, Chuim Village, Khar West, and from 10:00 pm to 1:00 am, supply to Dr. Ambedkar Road and Khar West.

"Residents are urged to use water responsibly and collaborate with BMC," as conveyed by the civic body through a tweet.

