Bandra Police Apprehends 3 From Rajasthan In Sextortion Case Targeting Senior Citizens; ₹12 L, 6 Mobile Phones & 10 SIM Cards Seized

Bandra Police Apprehends 3 From Rajasthan In Sextortion Case; ₹12 L, 6 Mobile Phones & 10 SIM Cards Seized | Representational Image

The Bandra police apprehended three individuals from Rajasthan in connection with a sextortion case on Monday. The accused, identified as Arif Khan (21), Junaid Khan (25), and Raman Jatav (44). Both Khan from Pipalchheda village and Jatav from Chandupura village, Dig district in Rajasthan. Arif Khan and Junaid Khan have a history of involvement in similar crimes and have also been linked to other online frauds. The police seized Rs.12 lakhs in cash, six mobile phones, and 10 SIM cards from various companies.

Details of scam



According to the police, a senior citizen fell victim to this scam, losing Rs.20.05 lakhs, while a 25-year-old youth lost Rs.41,000. Both the senior citizen and the youth reported the incident to the Bandra police station in September. The modus operandi involved a woman making video calls to the victims, initially appearing undressed. Subsequently, the victims morphed the videos and blackmailed the victims, threatening to viral the videos on social sites unless they transferred money.



A police officer commented, "The accused primarily targeted senior citizens. The initial investigation revealed that they operated through 14 bank accounts." The Bandra police, after residing in Dig for 15-20 days and conducting reiki, arrested the accused.



Assistant Police Inspector Shankar Patil and his team carried out the operation under the guidance of Crime Police Inspector Pradip Karkare and Senior Police Inspector Sanjay Marathe of Bandra Police Station.