 Mumbai News: Major Fire Engulfs Four-Storey Gomati Bhavan Building In Girgaon Chowpatty; Visuals Surface
Three individuals have been successfully rescued, and an inquiry is ongoing to ascertain if any others are still trapped.

SHEFALI PARAB-PANDITUpdated: Sunday, December 03, 2023, 12:01 AM IST
Mumbai: A major fire erupted on Saturday night in Gomati Bhavan Building located in Girgaon Chowpatty, triggering an immediate response from the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB). The incident was reported at 21:32 pm, with the fire confined to the third floor of the ground plus upper three floors plus attic of the building situated on Ranganekar Road.

As of the latest update, firefighting operations are actively underway. A total of five lines, including two first aid lines, two small lines, and one big line, have been deployed. Electric supply has been cut off, and four breathing apparatus (B.A.) sets are in use. Three individuals have been successfully rescued, and an inquiry is ongoing to ascertain if any others are still trapped.

The fire, which originated on the third floor at 10:00 pm, prompted swift responses from the MFB, local ward office, and police. The MFB declared it a Level-2 fire, with eight fire tenders, six jumbo tankers, and an ambulance actively involved in the operation. A team comprising a Divisional Fire Officer, two Additional Divisional Fire Officers, three Senior Station Officers, and a Station Officer is managing the situation on-site.

