Mumbai News: Major Fire Breaks Out At Lokmanya Tilak Terminus; Visuals Surface |

Mumbai: A major fire broke out at the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Kurla on Wednesday in afternoon. The blaze was so massive that a huge black cloud of smoke was seen in the visuals that surfaced. According to reports, the fire erupted in the Jan Ahaar canteen at platform no 1 of the busy terminus. No casualty was reported in the incident.

Fire at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus!! pic.twitter.com/vjRqdN0qXl — Naman Shah (@CANamanShah) December 13, 2023

At LTT Platform no.1 (Mumbai div/CR), the fire was reported near Jan Aahar canteen at 3 pm. The fire brigade reached and controlled the fire at 3.30 pm. No other injuries were reported.

#WATCH | A fire broke out in the canteen at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus station located in the Kurla area of Mumbai, today. No casualty was reported in the incident. pic.twitter.com/XsXuBidKBl — ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2023

As soon as fire broke out at the canteen of the station, massive state of panic struck across the area. However no stampede like situation was witnessed. The officials said that passengers were evacuated from the station and two vehicles of the fire brigade rushed to the spot to douse the flames.

Second incident of fire within 24 hours

This is second such massive fire incident in Mumbai within a span of 24 hours. A 45-year-old person suffered burn injuries after some cars caught fire in Andheri area of Mumbai in the early hours on Wednesday.

The incident took place opposite the Trans Residency on Mahakali Caves Road in Andheri (East). A person, identified as Faruq Siddhiki (45), suffered burn injuries and three cars were gutted, a fire brigade official said...Two fire engines were sent to the spot and the blaze was extinguished at around 2.45 am, he said.