Mumbai News: 45-Yr-Old Man Critically Injured, 3 Cars Gutted After Fire Breaks Out In Vehicles Parked Outside Andheri Building

Mumbai News: 45-Yr-Old Man Critically Injured, 3 Cars Gutted After Fire Breaks Out In Cars Parked Outside Andheri Building | Representative pic/ Pixabay

Mumbai: A fire broke out in the wee hours of Wednesday on the Mahakali Kelusj Road in Andheri (East). The blaze reportedly erupted at about 2:25 am as per a report from the Municipal Fire Brigade that was updated at 06:22 am. One man was reported critically injured in the incident.

Details On The Fire Incident

The Municipal Fire Brigade (MFB) of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) promptly responded to reports of a fire in Andheri East. The blaze was confined to three four-wheelers, namely, Maruti Suzuki Wagon R (MH 03 CP 4780), Maruti Suzuki Wagon R (MH 02 EH 3936), and an unidentified car with an obscured registration number. These vehicles were parked opposite the Trans Residency building in Andheri East.

Efficient coordination and a rapid response from the MFB led to the successful extinguishing of the fire by 02:44 am in the night, preventing further escalation and damage. The cause of the fire has not been determined yet.

Details On The Injured

Unfortunately, amidst the chaos, a casualty was reported. Faruq Siddhiki, aged 45 years old, sustained a severe 90% burn injury in the fire incident. The emergency medical response was immediate, with Siddhiki being swiftly moved to Trauma Care Hospital via a 108 ambulance. Recognizing the severity of the situation, he was later transferred to Kasturba Hospital for more specialized and intensive medical treatment.

Another Incident Reported This Week

A moving mixer truck caught fire in Borivali on the Western Express Highway in Mumbai on Sunday night, ANI reported quoting the police. The truck driver was injured in the fire, as per the police.

The incident occurred near the Devipada metro station on the Express Highway, said police. Kasturba police and fire brigade personnel rushed the spot and engaged in efforts to douse the fire immediately, ANI reported.