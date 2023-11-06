Mumbai News: Major Demolition Clears The Way For Metro 6 Construction In Andheri Area

Mumbai News: Major Demolition Clears The Way For Metro 06 Construction In Andheri Area | FPJ

Mumbai: The K west ward of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), comprising the Andheri area, demolished 45 illegal structures near the JVLR on Monday. These structures were obstructing the construction work of Metro 06. Now, the metro rail work will gain pace.

According to BMC, the demolition of these structures will help resolve traffic congestion near JVLR. Additionally, it will ease travel from Andheri SV road to the Lokhandwala area.

BMC says demolition also addressed waterlogging issues

The demolition was carried out by the K west ward of BMC Andheri with the assistance of Oshiwara police. Around 50 police personnel, 25 BMC employees, 2 JCBs, and 1 poclain machine were used for the demolition process.

BMC stated that the demolition has not only helped resolve traffic problems and facilitate Metro work but has also addressed waterlogging issues in the area.

There was a long-standing court case against the demolition of these structures, causing a halt in Metro 06 work for a long time. The pending demolition also delayed road work for the past few years. Furthermore, the laying of stormwater drains in the area was pending, leading to significant waterlogging problems. Now, all these issues will be resolved.

MMRDA will lay the stormwater drain line and construct a DP road from Infinity Mall to Veera Desai Road, which is 36.60 meters in width. This initiative will enhance civic facilities from S V Road to Lokhandwala and nearby areas.

The Metro 6 line is being constructed parallel to the JVLR road from Swami Samarth Nagar to Vikhroli, spanning a length of 14.10 km. Additionally, MMRDA will construct a 1 km long and 120-meter wide road from the link road to SV road.

