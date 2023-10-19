Mumbai: MMRDA Cancels Bids For Metro Line 6 Project; Issues Show Cause Notices To Consultants, Officials

Mumbai: Show cause notices have been issued to the Consultants and Officers of the MMRDA Metro Systems Department for non-compliance of the mandatory guidelines instituted by the Central Vigilance Commission(CVC) in the preparation process of rolling stock and fire safety tenders for the Metro 6 Line.

These tenders were being prepared for the bidding process of 108 railway rakes for Metro Line 6 covering the distance from Swami Samarth Nagar to Kanjur Marg.

New tenders with standard conditions

According to reliable sources bids that had been prepared for the tendering process have now been cancelled. They, however, added that this would not delay the Metro Line 6 projects as MMRDA is planning to float new tenders with standard conditions within the next 10 to 15 days.

This move has raised serious concerns about the functioning of MMRDA’s internal departments. Consultants had been appointed for the tendering process of Metro Line 6 and the project cost was estimated to be Rs 6700 cr. When the tenders for rolling stock and technical systems were floated a month ago, senior MMRDA officials found loopholes in the process. After a review, they cancelled the tenders.

CVC guidelines, international procurement standards not followed

“Close scrutiny of the documents revealed that they had not followed the CVC guidelines and international procurement standards. Crucial clauses related to value engineering, asset replacement and whole life cost assessment were found missing. An internal inquiry has been instituted,” sources said. The absence of commissioner of metro railway safety’s (CMRS) observation and corrective measures were also overlooked.

MMRDA is now rectifying this and implementing a policy to transparency and clarity in the procurement process.