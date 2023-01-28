Mumbai Metro 6 line: Maha Govt urges Centre to provide 15 hectare land free of cost for carshed at Kanjurmarg

Image for representation | Web

Mumbai: In a significant move, the Shinde Fadnavis government has made a fresh appeal to the Centre to give no objection certificate for making available at free of cost 15 hectare of land for the construction of Metro 6 (Swami Samarth nagar-Vikhroli) carshed at Kanjurmarg in North East Mumbai. This is a fresh request made recently by the state government after it has decided to develop carshed for Metro 3 (Cuffe Parade-Bandra-SEEPZ) at Aarey Colony. The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government had earlier urged the Centre to make available a total of 43.76 hectares land at Kanjurmarg for combined carshed for Metro 3, 4 and 6. However, the land was not transferred as the MVA government and the BJP-led government at the Centre were at loggerheads.

Collector had issued order in 2020, withdrew later

On October 1, 2020, the Mumbai suburban district collector had issued an order handing over the possession of 102 acres of land to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) for the construction of an integrated car shed for the Metro. However, the MVA government on August 30, 2022 told the Bombay High Court that the Mumbai suburban district Collector has withdrawn an earlier order allotting land in Kanjurmarg area for a carshed of Mumbai Metro. Thereafter, the court disposed off a Union government’s petition challenging the collector’s 2020 order.

Proposal for metro 6 carshed sent to centre, no decision yet

Incidentally, after the Shinde Fadnavis government decided that the Metro 3 carshed will come up at Aarey Colony lifting the stay granted by the MVA government, the MMRDA had requested the state government to provide land at Kanjurmarg for the construction of Metro 6 line carshed. Thereafter, the state government sent its proposal to the Centre in this regard but there has been no decision yet.

A senior urban development minister officer told the Free Press Journal, ‘’The government earlier had sent a proposal to the Centre for handing over a total of 43.76 hectare of land in Kanjurmarg comprising 37.32 hectare from land number 657 and 6.44 hectare from land number 6.44 hectare for a combined carshed for Metro 3, 4 and 6 lines. Now, the land requirement is reduced to 15 hectare as the Metro 3 carshed will come up in Aarey Colony. The government is pursuing its proposal with the union commerce ministry.’’

Metro 6 line to connect Eastern and Western highways

The 14.4 km long Mumbai Metro line 6 (Swami Samarth Nagar-Jogeshwari-Vikhroli-Kanjurmarg) will connect Eastern and Western Express highways through Jogeshwari Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR) through 13 metro stations with an estimated cost of ₹6,700 crore. The metro line will facilitate commuters to reduce the travel time on the route by 35-45 minutes.

The 13 metro stations will include Swami Samarth Nagar, Adarsh Nagar, Jogeshwari (W), JVLR, Shyam Nagar, Maha Kali Caves, SEEPZ Village, Saki Vihar, Rambaug, Powai Lake, IIT Powai, KanjurMarg and Vikhroli (EEH)

