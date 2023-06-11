Mumbai News: Major Construction Work on Western Express Highway To Worsen Traffic Woes Ahead of Monsoon

File

The condition of the already congested Western Express Highway (WEH) will be further worsened before the monsoon hits the city as the Mumbai Traffic Police has given a ‘go-ahead’ to major construction work on the road, Metro, flyover, bridges and road repairs, which are being undertaken by the authoritative bodies like BMC and MMRDA.

According to traffic officials, they received several letters from the authorities (BMC, MMRDA) at one go for conducting work on roads. “They wanted us (traffic) to manage the traffic movements during the hours they conduct work, and also look for diversions. Only then can we issue them the No-Objection Certificate (NOC). However, since the priority is to finish work before monsoon, we had to give them a go-ahead,” said a senior traffic official.

Priority to finish work before monsoon

While the MMRDA will be managing and finishing the Metro-related works, BMC will be looking at road repairs, works related to flyovers, bridges and even at some places like Bandra where storm-water drains are being taken place.

From Dahisar to Santacruz, work is being conducted which will directly impact the traffic movement at the WEH. Meanwhile, in certain spots at Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road, BMC is conducting road-related repair works, which is yet again causing a traffic slowdown. Similarly, at Santacruz-Chembur Link Road (SCLR) work is being conducted, said the traffic police officials.

Proposal to increase traffic manpower

“We have asked the agencies to provide us with manpower who will be made traffic wardens. These traffic wardens will be placed temporarily at junctions and signals where traffic gets impacted due to certain work,” said an official, who added that the MTP has also deployed maximum manpower including traffic cops and wardens to manage the traffic and maintain the flow of traffic in major choke points. They have even made major diversions to avoid traffic congestion, but a diversion to Oberoi Mall Road from Dudhsagar Road (in Goregaon) will badly impact the traffic during peak hours or rush hours.

“The only way to manage traffic is not diversion but deployment of maximum manpower, only then the traffic will keep moving so as to not create much chokes, especially during peak hours,” the official added.