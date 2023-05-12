Mumbai Traffic Police accelerates action against hawkers outside Matunga railway station

FPJ

The traffic police have accelerated its action against hawkers who sit outside the Matunga railway station on footpaths.

This is the case in other aspects like illegal garages on roads, indisciplined autorickshaws, taxi drivers who park in no-parking areas, along with riders who drive without wearing helmets and four-wheelers without seat belts.

Hawkers causing traffic congestion

With multiple complaints about traffic congestion and bottleneck in narrow roads, even with regular actions from traffic police, the problems never seem to end. Earlier this week, all traffic division police stations were instructed to carry out extensive penalising on all law-breakers, a source told Free Press Journal.

“We are told to increase our usual rounds, especially in the railway station area and public footpath encroached by hawkers and vendors. However, if we remove them in the morning, they tend to return back in the afternoon or evening. Now, we are making our rounds multiple times a day to eradicate this possibility," said a traffic police official.

Vehicles challaned for illegal parking

Vehicles including cars, taxis, and autorickshaws who are seen parked at no-parking are also penalised by the police in heavy numbers.

"Actions will be against the ones who are double parking, corner parking, sleep road parking, bus stop parking and parking on main roads," said a senior police official. He said dumper vehicles who enter city's main routes during peak hours or any hour when they are not allowed to enter, too will be penalised heavily.

