 Mumbai News: Magistrate’s Teen Daughter Jumps To Death In Tardeo
According to a police source, the victim was rushed to Nair Hospital where she was pronounced dead by doctors.

Vishal SinghUpdated: Friday, March 08, 2024, 03:53 AM IST
Representative Image

A metropolitan magistrate’s 16-year-old daughter took her own life by jumping from the 7th floor of her residential building around 7.30pm last week on Saturday. The Tardeo police station has registered a case of accidental death.

According to a police source, the victim was rushed to Nair Hospital where she was pronounced dead by doctors. The post-mortem has been conducted and the Tardeo police are now conducting additional investigation.

A police official said no suicide note was discovered. The teenager resided with her parents and brother. She was a student of first-year junior college.

