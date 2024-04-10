Mumbai News: Andheri Police Registers Case Against Logistics Company For Cheating Jharkhand Sponge Iron Company Of ₹ 5.89 Crore

Representational Image

The Andheri police have registered a case against three individuals from a logistics company, following allegations of cheating a sponge iron company in Jharkhand out of Rs 5.89 crore. The accused allegedly inflated rates and submitted fake bills, deceiving the complainant company, Samruddhi Sponge Limited, which manufactures iron bars in Jharkhand.

In this case, Andheri police has registered a case against the logistics company's director Santosh Iyer and Sudha Pai along with the company's general manager V. Bhaskar.

The complainant company sources iron raw material from mines in Madhya Pradesh and Orissa, relying on transport companies for delivery. In 2021, they contracted the accused company to transport goods from Madhya Pradesh to Jharkhand, paying them Rs 9.44 crore based on receipts provided. However, during an audit, the complainant discovered fake bills amounting to Rs 5.89 crore.

Legal Advisor Files Case Against Logistics Company Personnel for Breach of Trust and Cheating

As a result, the Andheri police have filed a case against three individuals from the logistics company based on a complaint lodged by Rajdeep Saini, a legal advisor for Samriddhi Sponge Limited and Emmar Employees Private Limited. The accused individuals named in the case are Santosh Iyer, V Bhaskar, and Sudha Bhalchandra Pai.

Senior Police Inspector Santaji Ghorpade from Andheri Police Station confirmed that the case has been filed under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery), 467 (forging documents), 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating), and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.