Mumbai News: Local Train Services On Harbour Line Disrupted Following Fire Near Nerul Station

Crowd gathered at Nerul Station | Twitter

Local train services on the Harbour route (up & down) is facing a disruption due to a fire near Nerul station stated reports. The first was sparked because of a short circuit and the sudden disruption has caused confusion among commuters who rely on the subruban train services.

Short Circuit Causes Fire and Halts Train Service between Juinagar and Nerul Stations

According to received information, a short circuit occurred on the track between Juinagar and Nerul stations, leading to an overhead wire breakage. Subsequently, a significant fire broke out for a brief period. As a consequence, the transport service on the harbor line has been affected. Train services between Nerul and Panvel were halted briefly.

Railway's Statement

The Central Railway officials told Free Press Journal that the short circuit was reported on a yard line around 7 am in the morning following which the issue was rectified in the next 20 minutes. However, the incident has caused a delay of 5 to 10 minutes, they said.

Commuters Voice Concern On Train Delay

The disruption has caused confusion and inconvenience, particularly for early morning commuters. Many alleged that trains are late by nearly 30 minutes as opposed to CR's claim. They took to Twitter to address the issues surrounding delay and why there were no announcements made by authorities alerting passengers.

A user tagging Central Railway was enquiring about the delay. "@/CentralRailway what is the issue on harbour line today in morning? No information as of now as when train will start from Panvel," a user wrote.

Another commuter shared photos of Nerul station which showed a massive crowd had gathered as the services were suspended.

@Central_Railway what is the issue on harbour line today in morning? No information as of now as when train will start from Panvel — Abhishek Pandey (@Abhishe01995937) June 7, 2023

"Major problem @ Harbour line since last 30 mins stranded at Seawoods station no announcement by railways this is the pitty situation," another commuter complained.

@RailMinIndia major problem @ Harbour line since last 30 mins stranded at seawoods station no announcement by railways this is the pitty situation really poor country — Protrader vijay kalunge (@vkalunge) June 7, 2023

Another user shared visuals from Panvel station where, like Nerul station, a crowd of commuters had gathered around.

