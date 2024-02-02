Mumbai News: LGBTQ+ Pride March Returns To City After 4 Years

File

Mumbai: After a four-year Covid hiatus, the annual queer pride march is all set to make a comeback to Mumbai today (Saturday). Around 1,000 people are expected to take part in the event, which comes after the Supreme Court's October 2023 verdict, denying recognition to the same-sex marriage. The authorities concerned cleared the permissions for the march on Thursday.

What is unique this year?

Joining the marchers this year will be a large continent of parents of LGBTQ+ and people with intellectual disabilities. The community has been demanding equality in marriage and adoption laws, welfare boards and provisions to end discrimination and violence against them. These demands are expected to find a voice at the event.

Organised by Mumbai Queer Pride, the march will start at around 3pm from August Kranti Maidan and end at Girgaum Chowpatty at 6pm. Harish Iyer, one of the organisers and a petitioner in the SC case, said that the success of the events during January, observed as pride month, has left community members elated. “I find there is a feeling of euphoria as the event is happening after a gap of many years,” exclaimed Iyer. Appreciating the government officials, Iyer said, “I have to mention the enthusiasm of the police and municipal officials. They understand the community as we did not encounter any homophobia.”

Around 800-1000 people expected to join

Organisers said they were expecting footfalls between 800 and 1,000. “The march is happening after four years hence the numbers could swell,” said Ashish Pandya, a member of Mumbai Queer Pride. In January, the city hosted 18 events, including a film festival, history walk, fund-raising initiatives, among others. “All these events helped in mobilising the community in the month, leading to the march,” said Pandya.