 Mumbai News: Kirtikar takes U-turn on his earlier statement on 'discrimination' in BJP
Sena MP from from Mumbai North-West says he never used the word 'discrimination'

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, June 02, 2023, 01:51 AM IST
article-image
Gajanan Kirtikar | Twitter

Mumbai: Gajanan Kirtikar, Shiv Sena’s Lok Sabha MP from Mumbai North-West constituency, has retracted his statement saying that he never said he is being discriminated against by the BJP.

In a public admission that everything is not right between the Shiv Sena Shinde faction and the BJP, Kirtikar had, last week, said that the BJP doesn't treat his party with an equal status. “Our works are ignored and funds are not released,” he had complained while speaking to the media.

'My statements was distorted'

However, on Thursday, Kirtikar said that he didn’t say any such thing and his statements were distorted.

“For the last two-and-half years, when there was the MVA government in Maharashtra, we were not part of the NDA. We were part of the MVA back then. But, when Shinde revolted and the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance came to power again, we became NDA members. Earlier we didn’t have the status of NDA members. Now we have the status of NDA members and all NDA members are treated alike,” Kirtikar said while speaking to the media.

“I never used the word discrimination,” he added when asked about his earlier statement.

