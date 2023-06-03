 Mumbai News: King of city gardens to don an all-new selfie look
June 03, 2023
Hanging Garden | File pic

Mumbai: The BMC has announced plans to revamp south Mumbai’s Sir Firoz Shah Mehta Udyan and Kamala Nehru Park, popularly known as Hanging Gardens, one of the city’s oldest tourist spots. With an area spanning 35,000 sqmt, these renovations intend to provide a new experience for visitors, claimed the BMC.

Part of renovations

As part of the revamp, the civic body will reconstruct the existing damaged jogging track, which has been a cause of concern for senior citizens who have been led to inhale dust during their walks. The new jogging track will be constructed with bricks, providing a more comfortable walking experience for visitors.

The park will also feature a small walking bridge made of glass, measuring 10 x 5.4mt and accommodating five to six people at a time, which will provide visitors with a unique view of the garden and a perfect backdrop for selfies.

Furthermore, the BMC will take steps to preserve the various types of trees in the garden by adding red soil mixed with fertilizers to the roots to promote growth during the monsoon season. The park will also feature greenery, ornamental trees, flowers, gazebos, attractive benches for tourist seating and colourful entrances.

